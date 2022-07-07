In this free webinar, learn why decentralized and hybrid clinical trials require complex integrations to provide real-world data and patient engagement. Attendees will see how a unified platform facilitates streamlined processes by using shared services for study setup and configuration, security and data access through reporting and analytics. The featured speakers will discuss how to implement a scalable, interconnected platform for data interoperability, ensuring timely access to all data for critical decision making.
TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry had to rapidly adapt to treating patients remotely, which meant adopting methods for decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, while maintaining data quality and regulatory compliance. There is strong evidence that these new decentralization methods are here to stay. In a recent survey conducted by Informa Intelligence and Oracle Health Sciences, 82 percent of the 251 clinical trial professionals felt that the new approaches they adopted during the pandemic had a positive impact. According to the same survey, 97 percent revealed that their organization plans to continue using at least one of the new methods going forward.
But how do these new methods fit into an existing ecosystem? Unfortunately, many eClinical platforms lack key capabilities, which require complex integrations with third party solutions. This results in a fragmented user experience along with data redundancy and quality issues. Ultimately, this causes delays in gaining access to consolidated data for key stakeholders, which can lead to many problems, including missing critical trial issues that put patients at risk.
In this webinar to learn how a scalable, interconnected platform allows for shared services, enabling an optimized user experience, data interoperability and timely access to all data for critical decision making.
Join this webinar to understand the complexities of decentralized and hybrid clinical trials.
Join Neil Smith, Director of Clinical Operations (APAC), ObvioHealth Australia Pty Limited; and Jeyaseelan Jeyaraj (Jey), Senior Director, Solutions Consulting, Asia Pacific, Oracle Health Sciences Global Business Unit, for the live webinar on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11am IST India (1:30pm CST China).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trials — Addressing the Complexity.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
