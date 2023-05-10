DNG is deploying a 100-mile fiber network in Stevens County, Washington, funded by NTIA, to provide Gigabit broadband to over 1,200 homes and businesses, helping to close the digital divide.

COLVILLE, Wash., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of advanced residential and commercial broadband services, announced today that it has begun deployment activities on a 100-mile fiber network that will provide access to Gigabit broadband to over 1,200 homes and businesses. The fiber deployment extends DNG's existing multi-state broadband network and is part of a grant project awarded to DNG in partnership with the Washington State Broadband Office by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) as part of its Broadband Infrastructure Program.

