(CNW Group/Deep Breathe)

(CNW Group/Deep Breathe)

 By Deep Breathe

LONDON, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Deep Breathe, a medical-technology company focused on revolutionizing lung ultrasound interpretation through artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has closed on a significant external financing round. Bootstrapped by the founders to date, this financing represents an important milestone for the company and significant validation of Deep Breathe's progress in delivering on its vision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.