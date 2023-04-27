(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

Denali Advanced Integration is Now an Approved Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller

REDMOND, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global digital services & technology integrator, announced today that it is growing its world-class enterprise IT solutions offerings. Denali provides consulting services, device management, deployment acceleration, deployment infrastructure, and logistics. As a result of Denali's services capabilities, Denali is now an Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller (AAER) in the U.S.

