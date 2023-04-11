(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

 By Denali Advanced Integration

Denali's Automation Services and Solutions Allow Companies to Efficiently and Effectively Plan, Deploy, Manage and Integrate Automation Into their Businesses and Achieve Maximum ROI

REDMOND, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, today announced the availability of its services-led automation solutions. Denali's Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) portfolio is now available to enterprises worldwide that need a partner to provide end-to-end automation services and solutions to support their Information and Operational Technology (IT/OT) environments, accelerate their businesses, and achieve maximum return on their technology investments.

