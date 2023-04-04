(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

(PRNewsfoto/Denali Advanced Integration)

 By Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Collaborates with AWS to Provide End-to-End Automation Capabilities to the Enterprise as a Global Operational Technology Systems Integrator

REDMOND, Wash., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, today announced it signed a multi-year, global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help companies more quickly deploy a fully supported automation solution that allows reliable quality inspection in a more efficient and productive environment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.