SEATTLE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle, Washington – DEV.co (https://dev.co/), a software development company with offices across Washington, Florida, and Arkansas, is launching its own digital products marketplace that allows vendors to monetize their web design and development assets.
DEV.co, which is a custom software development company that specializes in helping Fortune 100 companies drive revenue growth with better online customer experiences, is launching this brand new marketplace (https://go.dev.co/) as a way of giving developers, programmers, designers, and other vendors a place to sell themes, plugins, templates, designs, code, video, graphics, and more.
On the user side, business owners, bloggers, and web designers will be able to browse the latest digital products and access copy-and-paste assets for their projects. This eliminates the need to spend time coding and designing, and leads to faster and higher-quality projects.
"The DEVO.co digital products marketplace is something that we've wanted to launch for a while now," said Nate Nead, CEO. "We're excited about the opportunity to work with developers, programmers, and designers to connect them with customers. We also think it's going to open up a variety of new options for business owners and marketers who want gorgeous designs without having to go through the process of having them developed on their own."
The DEV.co marketplace is open to both sellers and affiliates. Designers, developers, and creatives are able to receive up to 80 percent for exclusively listed products, and up to 60 percent for items listed on other platforms.
The affiliate program, which is just being launched, pays up to 30 percent affiliate commissions to premium publishers who drive buyers to the marketplace. This affiliate commission is much higher than the industry average and will incentivize content publishers to direct their readers to the thousands of free digital products that will soon be available on the DEV.co marketplace.
"The affiliate portion of the marketplace is something that we're just pushing out, but we've heard some amazing feedback," says Timothy Carter, CMO. "The more customers we get purchasing from the marketplace, the more vendors will feel comfortable offering their assets, and vice versa."
DEV.co is a sister company of SEO.co (https://seo.co/) and Website.Design (https://website.design/). When clients work with DEV.co, they can easily utilize any of the services offered by these companies, including premium website development, website design, content creation, and link building.
About Dev.co
DEV.co is a custom software development company that partners with Fortune 100 companies across North America to set new industry standards, drive revenue growth, increase profits and enhance customer experiences. DEV.co is also a leading custom website development firm. DEV.co seeks to help level the playing field by bringing opportunities to startups with innovative solutions first, and allowing them to succeed at scale.
The company has built a record of success that began in 2008 and includes enterprise-class software development for the top brands in the world including Staples and Pepsico.
About SEO.co
For more than a decade, SEO.co has provided search strategy, content marketing, and white hat link building services to Fortune 500 companies, venture-backed startups, and local businesses. The team consists of marketing strategists, writers, and SEO professionals with decades of combined experience in the industry.
Founded in 2010 under the name AudienceBloom, the SEO company took on an outside investment in 2018 and was rebranded as SEO.co in 2019. The company has offices in Washington, Florida, and Arkansas, and has previously been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
# # #
If you would like more information about Dev.co, please visit https://dev.co/. For inquiries, please send an email to dev@dev.co.
Media Contact
Nate Nead, DEV.co, (206) 438-9789, go@dev.co
SOURCE DEV.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.