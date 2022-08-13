E-commerce website, Shave.net transitions from Shopify to Wordpress with the help of DEV.co.
SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEV.co, a provider of custom web development and website design services is pleased to announce the website redesign of Shave.net. As part of the planned transition, DEV.co served as an advisor for site structure, redevelopment, design and SEO implementation .
"We were looking for something that would help enhance the brand, but more importantly improve our search engine optimization relative to competitors in the space," says Josh Chow, product manager for Shave.net. "We continued to have URL string and canonicalization issues with Shopify. While it's great for e-commerce and product shipments, it never served our needs related to SEO."
"We maintained some of the original elements of the site," says Ryan Nead, VP of Sales & Marketing at DEV.co. "But, we added enhanced elements, features and functions with Wordpress development that were restricted on Shopify."
One of the largest site enhancements to Shave.net was to pair-down the SKU count and consolidate wasteful shave blog content bloat that was negatively impacting the on-page SEO. Old, short content and redundant blog posts were consolidated to amend cannibalization issues related to keyword rankings. In addition, the company changed URL-string defaults, added meta description enhancements, site structure updates and internal backlinks to further bolster the signals the site was providing to search engines and users.
"Most importantly, we optimized the site for mobile users," says Nead. "Most of the site's content is driven from mobile and the original design was not well optimized for making purchases from a mobile device," he says. "With an enhanced mobile experience, we expect to see the company continue to see growth in its direct-to-consumer e-commerce model for selling shaving products online."
Since 2018, Shave.net has provided traditional, classic shaving products to consumers around the globe. While the company sells a whole host of shaving supplies, including shaving soaps, creams and brushes, the company's core focus remains safety razors and double edged safety razor blades.
The company was founded in Seattle, WA. More information is available by visiting the company website: https://shave.net/
About DEV.co
DEV.co is a custom software development company. Founded in 2008, the company provides custom web, mobile and software application development and staffing services to businesses small and large. With a completely remote workforce, the company utilizes technology to deliver phenomenal digital experiences to clients around the world. More information is available at https://dev.co/
