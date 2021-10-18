SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best IT management software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on core features, alerts/notifications, and reporting tools.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated programs that support inventory management to keep track of the company's assets and monitor service level agreements (SLAs). Each solution was required to provide tools that detect and alert everyone about any security threats. The study also examined systems that assess how different assets, policies, and procedures are working or not working.
"IT management software helps businesses improve technology practices and secure data," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This go-to guide can help small businesses narrow their search for the best solutions."
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
