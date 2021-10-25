SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best auto repair software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on three main criteria.
Each system was required to provide comprehensive features like work order management, service history tracking, and billing/invoicing. Experts at Digital.com also examined solutions with built-in CRM tools to schedule emails, track leads, and get a wide-ranging perspective of the entire sales process. Reporting tools are also critical for measuring and improving performance.
"Auto repair businesses can manage repair processes and office tasks with the latest software systems," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide includes the best auto repair solutions with must-have features like CRM tools."
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
