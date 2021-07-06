SEATTLE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best online fax services of 2021. The top-ranking systems were selected based on key features, integration capabilities, and reporting tools.
Experts at Digital.com recommend platforms with functions such as fax-to-email, email-to-fax, and fax over IP (FoIP). All solutions were required to support integrations with email platforms and other commonly used enterprise software. Additional qualifications include reporting features that can help improve business practices.
"For many businesses, the traditional fax machine has been replaced with online fax services," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This detailed guide can help businesses find the most effective solutions with must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 30 solutions. To access the complete list of best online fax services, please visit https://digital.com/fax-services/.
Best Online Fax Services of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, 800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com
