SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best email hosting providers in 2021. Top-rated services were evaluated based on core features, free trial or demo availability, and support options.
Each provider was required to offer extensive features like spam filtering, archiving, ad-free emails, data security, forwarding, and backups. Experts at Digital.com examined services that allow customers to access and try the service through a demo or free trial. Additional qualifications include companies with 24-hour live support to help users with issues or outages.
"There are so many email hosting providers across the web, and our review guide was developed to help take the guesswork out of choosing the best options," says Chris Sindico, Community Outreach Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 30 providers from across the web. To access the complete list of best email hosting providers, please visit https://digital.com/email-hosting-providers/.
Best Email Hosting Providers in 2021
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
