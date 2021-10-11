SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published its listing of the best spa management software of 2021. Research experts rated the top solutions based on core management features and reporting tools.
All software systems provide tools to help develop positive customer relationships, such as appointment scheduling and loyalty programs. It was also critical that these systems support functions that are essential for employees like scheduling and payroll management. Additional qualifications include detailed reports to help users track and improve performance.
"Spa owners and managers can streamline and automate tasks using the latest technology platforms," says Chris Sindico, Community Outreach Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide highlights the best spa management solutions with essential features."
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
