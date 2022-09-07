This year's list recognizes insurance innovators from Liberty Mutual, MetLife, USAA, Beazley and more

NEW YORK, Sep.7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Insurance, Arizent's essential resource serving innovators in the insurance sector, has announced its list of 2022 Women in Insurance Leadership honorees. The program recognizes the transformative women leaders who are driving innovation and bringing the industry into the connected future. The announcement also includes this year's Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT honorees, who are emerging leaders under the age of 40.

