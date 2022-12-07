OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association)

OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association)

 By Out of Home Advertising Association of America

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America) and Outsmart (Out of Home Advertising Association of United Kingdom) today announced that they have collaborated with IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, to publish a comprehensive document and technical resources to support standardized Real Time Bidding in DOOH. The two OOH trade organizations brought together global Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) and OOH Media Owners to establish a common implementation of IAB Tech Lab's OpenRTB methodology.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.