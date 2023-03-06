Learn more about Diplomatic Courier's World in 2050 at www.w2050.org.

 By Diplomatic Courier

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diplomatic Courier Global Affairs Media Network, which spans 182 countries and 5 continents, named US Ambassador Lisa Gable as Chairperson of its World in 2050 [Y]our Future Think Tank/Do Tank, created to address how major global forces such as demographic changes, resource stress, technology advances, and economic power shifts will affect our future.

