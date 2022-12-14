New Distiller app features enhanced search and barcode scanner

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distiller Inc., the leading spirits review and recommendation platform, has released a redesigned mobile app just in time for holiday spirits shopping. The updated app features a sleek new design and a host of highly-requested features, including user-generated flavor profiles and advanced search filters. Distiller Pro subscribers gain access to additional features such as a bottle barcode scanner and flavor search.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.