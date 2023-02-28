OLYMPIA — Victims of domestic violence will get more protection under a package of bills now moving through the state Legislature.

Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, is sponsoring House Bill 1715. The bill challenges the idea that domestic violence victims need to go into hiding and it holds the abusers accountable, she said. The law would initiate statewide requirements for electronic monitoring with victim notification, it changes the process that requires surrendering firearms and it creates provisions under which a domestic violence victim can terminate a rental agreement.

