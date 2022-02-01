WHITE SALMON, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent release "A ROADMAP FOR BOOTSTRAPPING ENTREPRENEURS" is an utterly inspiring journey of determination and focus. The entire book encourages readers to develop a resolute spirit, an ever-evolving effort to add or develop skills, and to stimulate the desire to fulfill who they would like to become as a person.
The author has been an award-winning entrepreneur who would like to share what he learned in business and life with others. He sold his company, Homax Corporation, in 1996. The sale was thoughtfully structured to be sustainable for the talented management who continued growing the company exponentially until acquired by PPG on July 2, 2014.
Before becoming an entrepreneur at the age of forty, he was a distinguished copy writer, an account supervisor, an advertising office manager, a national sales manager, and a company division manager.
"A ROADMAP FOR BOOTSTRAPPING ENTREPRENEURS", The Power To Control Your Future: is a book that echoes the words of St. Francis of Assisi, 'Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.' This story shows young entrepreneurs how to plot their course to succeed in business and life by building cultures with good character while simultaneously growing themselves. It also speaks to the middle-aged start-up entrepreneur about how to assess risk and how to focus their courage to begin.
Published by Page Publishing, Donald Stern's interesting exposition is filled with valuable lessons applicable for business life as well as personal life. The author believes that a successful entrepreneur will not just rely on wits and skills, but also on how they perceptively handle situations in the business field with resolve and a reliable personal compass.
The short chapters covering multiple topics provides a fast and informative read. They come from the authors experiences as an entrepreneur as well as twenty years on the advisory board of Mike Wiegele Helicopter skiing. But in addition they come from experiences as a level III certified ski instructor, a 3,000 IFR pilot, and a formula race car driver. All proceeds from the book sales will be dedicated to a scholarship fund.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A ROADMAP FOR BOOTSTRAPPING ENTREPRENEURS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
