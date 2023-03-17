Voice4Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Voice4Equity)

Voice4Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Voice4Equity)

 By Voice4Equity

Recently retired state superintendent of education for Illinois will be presented with the Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award at the When Women Lead Summit on June 19, 2023 in Vancouver Washington.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice4Equity is excited to announce Dr. Carmen I. Ayala as recipient of the first annual Voice4Equity Lifetime Achievement Award. Each year it will be given to one education leader who is recognized as a major contributor to the work of equity and social justice in our nation's schools and school systems. Dr. Ayala exemplifies lifelong dedication to the field of education and leadership at the classroom, school, district and state level. She will be formally recognized in person at the When Women Lead Summit, taking place in Vancouver, WA, June 19-21, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.