Dr. Javad Sajan & Allure Esthetic Donate Toys To Seattle Area Kids Through Annual 2022 Toy Drive

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful toy drive and fundraiser that ran in it's office in November and December, Allure Esthetic in partnership with the Zera Foundation created a toy shop in Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery's downtown Seattle office. At the toy shop event, children and their families could come pick out toys for the holiday season. The event took place on December 23rd, just in time for Christmas and gift giving holidays.

