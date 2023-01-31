Javad Sajan, M.D. Of Allure Esthetic Customizes FTM Top Surgery For Every Patient

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-to-male top surgery, more commonly known as FTM top surgery, requires an experienced and precise plastic surgeon to achieve the best results. As one of the top plastic surgeons who perform a high volume of drainless FTM top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, Washington knows this all too well. On his podcast, Dr. Javad Sajan reviews the top surgeries he has done in the past with the patients themselves.

