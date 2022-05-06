A Deep Plane Facial Lift And Lectures on Facial Rejuvenation Will Be Presented By Dr. Gordon In India This May
BANGALORE, India, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The 8th National Facial Plastic Surgery Course will take place this May in India. Dr. Neil Gordon has been invited as the international special guest faculty to lecture and teach this year. The National Facial Plastic Surgery Course is a prestigious event where attendees must submit their credentials to attend.
From a list of potential attendees, only the best surgeons, and doctors in the Asian region are chosen to attend. A range of medical professionals specializing in several different sub-specialties will be lecturing and participating in this event. This includes plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, ophthalmologists, maxillofacial surgeons, and dermatologists.
The Facial Reconstructive And Cosmetic Surgery India Trust (FRCIS) has invited top surgeons to present and train at this conference, while highlighting Dr. Gordon's attendance. Dr. Gordon will help surgeons hone their skillset through his lectures and surgical demonstration.
In particular, Dr. Gordon will be giving lectures on facial rejuvenation and conducting a cadaver dissection demonstrating his Deep-Plane technique for the conference. The Deep-Plane Facial Lift was pioneered by Dr. Gordon and he has given multiple lectures and presentations on this topic around the world. He is excited to share his expertise with the surgeons present at Facial Plastic Surgery Course.
In addition to the academic portion of the course, annual graduation ceremonies and events for the FRCIS will take place over three days. The graduation dinner will be highlighted by a special requested lecture by Dr. Gordon, "My Journey In Facial Plastic Surgery" highlighting Dr. Gordon's, pioneering work in Deep Plane Rhytidectomy, facial rejuvenation, facility building and patient safety.
Unlike many conferences, participants will be limited by invitation only learning directly from Dr. Gordon, providing the opportunity to acquire surgical skills through hands-on training that will take place in real-time. Dr. Gordon will be presenting throughout the course and looks forward to interacting with and aiding the Indian facial plastic surgery community through this course.
###
To learn more about The Retreat At Split Rock and Dr. Neil Gordon, contact The Wilton, CT office- Phone-(203) 834-7700.
The Retreat At Split Rock is located at 539 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Two additional offices can also be contacted. Visit The Retreat At Split Rock website here to contact our other locations and learn more about Dr. Neil Gordon and his practice.
To find future events featuring Dr. Gordon, use this link. Dr. Gordon will be attending other conferences as a guest speaker later this year.
Media Contact
Dr. Neil Gordon, Retreat At Split Rock, (203) 834-7700, info@retreatatsplitrock.com
SOURCE Retreat At Split Rock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.