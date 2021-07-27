SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PennantChase.com, which has been offering free fantasy baseball sim leagues for over a decade, celebrated the launch of its basketball sim game by pitting every USA men's basketball roster against each other in a 28-game season. The '92 Dream Team came out on top with a record of 22-6, while this year's Tokyo squad finished second-to-last, just one game ahead of the 2004 team that won Bronze in Athens.
The simulated season featured eight teams, with each team facing each other four times. Matchup results are based on the players' real-life stats from the year in which the Olympics took place. In cases where the player had no stats, the next closest season was selected.
The Dream Team shot a league-high 48% from the field while averaging a league-best 100 points per game. They dominated on the defensive side as well, allowing their opponents a league-low 85 points per game. The Dream Team finished five games better than the 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London) teams.
Chris Paul's stats from 2012 were good enough to earn him the simulated MVP of the league, while Michael Jordan from 1992 was runner-up. Jordan took home the Defensive Player of the league, and Patrick Ewing was named Sixth Man.
The team that is currently in Tokyo struggled against the stacked rosters of past US teams, winning just seven games. Damian Lillard was the team's leading scorer, averaging 21.4 points per game.
