Drip7, the game changing platform revolutionizing the way you do cybersecurity and other essential training, announces the release of version 2.2 of its gamified microlearning platform. This update is a significant milestone that comes with several new features and improvements that will enhance the user and administrator experience, making the product even more useful for customers.

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manager stress is high and growing, leading to burnout, and worse physical well-being and work-life balance.[1] The easy to administer Drip7 is a needed tool among cybersecurity and IT teams across industries. It requires no technical skills to administer and has been described as being "like hiring an extra security team member. Someone to manage and run the security program in the background while team members support the other layers of the security," according to one customer.

