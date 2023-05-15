The Bickford Motors Dealership is Now Offering a Mobile Service Van in Snohomish, Washington.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Motors, a Dealership in Snohomish, Washington, is excited to announce its new mobile service van, which will offer convenient and reliable vehicle maintenance services to drivers in the area. The mobile service van will provide tire rotation, oil changes, brake inspections and other routine maintenance services, all on-site at the customer's location.
The Mobile Service Van has state-of-the-art tools and equipment for various vehicle services. With this new service, drivers no longer have to take time out of their busy schedules to bring their vehicles to the dealership for servicing. Instead, the Mobile Service Van will visit their preferred home or office location to provide top-quality maintenance and repairs.
The mobile service van is also an environmentally friendly solution, as it reduces the number of vehicles on the road by providing on-site service. This helps to reduce emissions and promote a cleaner environment.
Besides the convenience and positive environmental impact, the mobile service van offers customers a cost-efficient solution. By eliminating the need for customers to bear the transportation costs of getting their vehicles to the dealership, they only pay for the service they require.
In addition to its services, Bickford Motors offers a wide range of new and used vehicles in its inventory. Their vast selection of new and used vehicles includes top brands like Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota, making them a one-stop shop for every driver's automotive needs. Buyers can test drive their favorite car at the dealership by scheduling an appointment online from the comfort of their homes.
The Bickford Ford dealership also provides financing options like lease and purchase agreements to help customers obtain the best possible deal.
To schedule a mobile van service or learn more about the offers, visit the dealership's website at http://www.bickfordmotors.com or stop by 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA, 98290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.