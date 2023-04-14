Patients are at risk from over-the-counter eye drops made by unregulated companies

POULSBO, Wash., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Eye Foundation today is warning the public and healthcare providers about a sharp rise in eye drops marketed in the United States that may pose health risks to consumers. The CDC and the FDA have issued unusual safety warnings for four brands this year. Dry Eye Foundation has identified an additional seven brands of concern, encompassing 19 products. Product alerts and educational materials about red flags for eye drop safety are available at eyedropsafety.org, a Dry Eye Foundation website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.