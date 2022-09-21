SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report analyzing DUI citations and alcohol-involved fatal crashes.
QuoteWizard found that while the number of DUI citations has dropped nationwide, the number of alcohol-involved fatal crashes is rising. QuoteWizard analysts found that the number of fatal crashes involving alcohol increased by 5% in 2021.
"Law enforcement, public safety organizations and non-profit organizations have done a great job raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving but that message hasn't been heard by everyone. The number of fatal crashes is up 20% since 2020 and many of them involve alcohol. This is a troubling trend we can and have to fix," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard analysts also looked at DUIs and fatal crashes in each state going back to 2010. The report includes detailed information on the number of DUIs, fatal crashes and fatal crashes involving alcohol in each state.
Northern states like Wyoming and the Dakotas have the highest rate of DUIs
DUI citations have dropped by nearly 70% in North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio
Montana has the highest number of fatal crashes involving alcohol
Fatal crashes are up 20% since 2020
About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states and major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.