(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

 By Duke Energy
  • Duke Energy will build new smart grid software and services on AWS and expand its Intelligent Grid Services – a suite of custom-built applications that help the utility anticipate future energy demand and identify where and how to update the power grid.
  • AWS will build out the cloud technologies needed to support these critical grid-planning solutions.
  • Duke Energy's applications, running on AWS, will help the utility advance its data-driven grid investment plans to improve resiliency, integrate renewable energy sources, and prepare for widespread electric vehicle adoption.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), one of America's largest energy holding companies, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), are entering into a multiyear strategic collaboration to accelerate the utility's development of industry-leading grid solutions that will benefit customers and help advance Duke Energy's clean energy transition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.