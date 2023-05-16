Next generation of internet launches on Koningsdam with preliminary success

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line guests and crew have begun using next generation internet with the introduction of SpaceX's Starlink on its Pinnacle Class ship Koningsdam, now sailing in Alaska. The technology was installed during an April drydock and has been operating for four weeks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.