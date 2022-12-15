EARPEACE named USA Today's 10BEST for their 2022 Readers' Choice award for the Best Gift for Business Travelers category. The New York Times, WIRED, and top publications prominently feature EARPEACE as Best Hearing Protection in 2022.
WASHINGTON, Dec.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, EARPEACE is announcing that they have been named USA Today's 10BEST for their 2022 Readers' Choice award for the Best Gift for Business Travelers category. EARPEACE SLEEP earplugs, which were re-engineered and re-launched in 2022, have been reviewed and selected by a panel of experts for their standout capabilities in sound reduction and ability to reduce unwanted noise up to 30db.
In addition to this prestigious recognition, EARPEACE was also prominently featured with top media publications in 2022 including The New York Times – Wirecutter, WIRED, Auto Week, Men's Health, Men's Journal "Coolest Gear of the Week," Buzzfeed, Washington Business Journal, SiriusXM Radio, and many others. In addition to EAPREACE SLEEP, EARPEACE MUSIC and EARPEACE MOTO were widely praised by reporters and editors at some of the most sought-after media outlets.
"In these post-pandemic times, our mission to keep people doing the things they love for a lifetime is more timely than ever. With festivals, night clubs, and tours all back in action, it is so gratifying to provide a product that is such an important part of getting back out in the world of live events safely and comfortably," said Jay Clark, CEO of EARPEACE. "We are grateful for the extensive coverage that EARPEACE received this year and can't wait to see what unfolds in 2023."
Coinciding with their widespread national media coverage in 2022, EARPEACE also announced new collaborations with NPR Music and The House Institute for custom lines of branded earplugs in order to reduce noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) amongst core audiences and consumers nationwide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in less than five minutes at a rock concert, NIHL has already begun. In the past year, roughly 25 million Americans have experienced tinnitus. As a result, hearing loss remains the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States and is twice as prevalent as diabetes or cancer.*
Recently granted their second patent for the proprietary design of their earplugs following their utility patent, EARPEACE PRO resolves a common problem in traditional earplugs that contain rigid components by eliminating the mismatch between the shape of the ear and plug. The earplugs use less material to optimally expand in the ear canal, minimizing unwanted bunching and slit leaks. In addition to the higher level of comfort, the oval, offset wave shape of their patented design permits the filters to perform at peak capacity.
Since 2008, EARPEACE has innovated hearing protection options and continues to lead the charge in maximizing the quality of people's experiences, as well as efforts to reduce the epidemic of hearing loss and tinnitus. EARPEACE is trusted by NPR, Metallica, RedBull, Phish, Lollapalooza, and more.
EARPEACE revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity earplug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorsports, and everyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EARPEACE continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to enhance your experience. Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and events all over the world depend on EARPEACE to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. The EARPEACE promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EARPEACE. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.
*Based on calculations performed by NIDCD Epidemiology and Statistics Program staff: (1) tinnitus prevalence was obtained from the 2008 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS); (2) the estimated number of American adults reporting tinnitus was calculated by multiplying the prevalence of tinnitus by the 2013 U.S. Census population estimate for the number of adults (18+ years of age)(Blackwell DL, Lucas JW, Clarke TC. Summary health statistics for US adults: National Health Interview Survey, 2012. Vital Health Stat 10. 2014;260:1-161.)
