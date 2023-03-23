WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthWise Pet, now one of the biggest players in the pet supply and services industry, has announced the acquisition of seven former Kriser's Natural Pet locations in Orange County, California, and four See Spot Shop stores in the Scottsdale, Arizona market. These acquisitions are part of the company's larger mission to the leading pet services company in the nation.

The select Kriser's store acquisitions were made possible by collaboration between EarthWise Pet's corporate team and Chris Wadlington, an EarthWise Pet Area Representative based in Southern California. The Kriser's locations became available when their parent company, Independent Pet Partners, filed Chapter 11 and announced the intention of store closures in some markets.

