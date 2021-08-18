WENATCHEE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EarthWise Pet is forming a strategic partnership with Pet Stuff America and Pet Stuff Franchising. The partnership will bring together two of the most respected pet retailers in the country and combine franchising support and sales efforts under one roof. Pet Stuff America founder, Lisa Senafe, will join EarthWise Pet as Chief Nutrition Officer to work side-by-side with EarthWise Pet Chief Executive Officer, Michael Seitz, and Chief Development Officer, Daniel Webb.
EarthWise Pet was recently named Retailer of the Year by Pet Business Magazine. Pet Stuff America's largest brand, Bentley's Pet Stuff, was named Retailer of the Year by Pet Product News in 2016 and its franchising wing, Dee-o-Gee, was named one of Inc. Magazine's fasting growing small companies in America in 2020. The combined business will include 130 locations that provide all-natural nutrition and supplies while also offering dog grooming and other services to keep pets fit, healthy, and happy.
"Lisa shares our commitment to nutrition and holistic pet health," says EarthWise Pet CEO Michael Seitz. "Combining our know-how and resources will strengthen our brands and allow us to serve more customers as well as provide better support to local independent store owners. With the regional nature of where our stores are located, the private label synergies we will be able to rollout, and the core values alignment of our companies, this is going to be an amazing ride."
EarthWise Pet recognizes that pets are family. Local franchise owners guide customers to the foods, supplies, and services that are most suitable for their pets, based on breed, age, medical conditions, and temperament. Services also include dog washes and grooming, which are being added to Bentley's Pet Stuff locations. Stores also partner with additional service providers to help with pet sitting, dog walking, and other needs.
Combining the brands into one organization offers several advantages:
- Economies of scale. With more combined buying power, the brands will be able to negotiate even better deals with manufacturers and suppliers — ensuring both great prices and quality for their customers.
- Know-how. Educating pet parents is part of EarthWise Pet's core mission, which they achieve by educating their independent store owners and staff with the nation's only comprehensive Certified Pet Dietitian program. The partnership deepens this commitment to educational excellence as the program will be rolled out to all Bentley's and Dee-o-Gee locations.
- Franchise support. EarthWise Pet locations are locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs who share a passion for overall pet wellness. "This partnership provides additional support staff, as well as stronger resources to assist local owners as they establish and grow their businesses," says Daniel Webb. Entrepreneurs can learn more about the opportunity at EarthWisePetFranchise.com.
About EarthWise Pet
EarthWise Pet (EarthWisePet.com) is a coalition of locally owned and operated franchised pet nutrition stores and pet wellness spas that are committed to improving the lives of America's furry family members. It's first affiliate family-owned store opened in 1977 and the first franchised store opened in 2008. EarthWise Pet currently operates 70 stores, with more slated to open in 2021.
EarthWise Pet has locations in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin with additional locations also opening in Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania before the end of the year.
About Pet Stuff America
Pet Stuff America (PetStuff.com) began as Bentley's Corner Bakery, which Lisa Senafe started in early 2008 after learning that she could not find good, all-natural pet food for her beloved dog Bentley. She and husband Giovanni have since expanded the brand to dozens of locations and been featured on the TV Show "The Profit," attracting investment from TV star and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.
Pet Stuff America and Pet Stuff Franchising operate stores in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin with additional locations Tennessee and North Carolina opening soon.
