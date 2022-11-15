Leading Observability Tools Provider Now Gives Developer and Operations Teams a Free Edition to Monitor and Quickly Troubleshoot All Their Applications and Services Running in Kubernetes

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta, a leading observability tools provider, announced today the launch of a free version of its innovative product. Edge Delta Free Edition provides an intelligent and highly automated monitoring and troubleshooting experience for applications and services running in Kubernetes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.