ESD 105 announces a partnership with RaaWee K12 Solutions, an enterprise software company focused on the needs of K12 Education, to assist their local districts in their efforts against Chronic Absenteeism, using the RaaWee K12 Attendance+ Solution.
YAKIMA, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It seems simple, but when students show up to school, they are more likely to succeed. Before the pandemic, it was reported that more than 8 million students in the U.S. missed more than one month of school each year. The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the intensity of this critical problem facing our local schools.
Educational Service District 105 is the multi-resource support site for the schools and education partners in south central Washington, covering Kittitas and Yakima counties and portions of Grant and Klickitat counties. In support of their longtime mission to assist the region's 4,000 educators and 66,000 students with cost-effective ways to cultivate great educational experiences that will help all learners gain equal opportunities to succeed in their school, community, and future endeavors, the leadership at ESD 105, began their partnership with RaaWee Attendance Improvement Solutions five years ago. Last year, RaaWee K12 Solutions announced its Attendance+ Essential version, allowing for the easiest implementation for smaller districts.
Dr. Kevin Chase, Superintendent at ESD 105, saw this opportunity to provide attendance improvement services for an additional five districts in his service region. Adding to the existing RaaWee District Partner Grandview SD, Mt. Adams SD, Mabton SD, Highland SD, Granger SD, and the Yakima Nation Tribal School will now have a powerful attendance improvement toolkit for communications, interventions management, data analysis, and dashboard reporting. "RaaWee software helps building and district leaders understand how to better remove barriers for students and families, creating better student learning outcomes. Using these tools, administrators have seen significant gains in attendance," details Mike Closner, Executive Director of Learning & Teaching at ESD 105.
Saleem Qazi, CEO of RaaWee K12 Solutions, states, "The ESD 105 - RaaWee partnership has been a true value for us for more than five years. And, because we customize all solutions, working with Dr. Kevin Chase, Mike Closner and their ESD 105 team have provided us critical feedback to equip service agencies to best serve their districts, students, and communities."
For more information on the RaaWee K12 Attendance+ and the ESD 105 / RaaWee K12 Attendance+ implementations, please contact RaaWee K12 at 972-782-4287 or Mike Closner of ESD 105 at 509-834-6819.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. RaaWee K12 Attendance+ is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive highly affordable collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five customizable modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Mobile Apps; and Court Documentation Management. https://raaweek12.com/
