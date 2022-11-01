WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernizing Medicine (ModMed), a provider of cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) systems, has agreed to pay $45 million to the federal government to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2017 by Phillips and Cohen LLP of Washington, DC and Downs Rachlin Martin of Burlington, Vermont.

ModMed, based in Boca Raton, Florida, sells cloud-based electronic health records systems through subscription services, to specialty medical practices including dermatology and orthopedics. Medical providers use the software for clinical documentation, prescribing medications, telemedicine, billing, and more.

