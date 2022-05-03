Industry Day hosts critical discussions around new electric vehicles, micromobility, sustainability, energy, infrastructure, and EV legislation
AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, will host Industry Day (https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day), featuring several C-suite executives from top mobility companies across the industry. These experts will discuss key challenges, insights, research findings, future trends in e-mobility, and solutions facing an all-electric future.
"Electrify Expo's Industry Day provides a one-of-a-kind conference experience tailored to the discussion, collaboration, and resolution of critical issues within the e-mobility, micromobility, and EV space," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth, at Electrify Expo. "We are thrilled to have some of the brightest minds working on making electric mobility accessible to all and sharing their knowledge, expertise, and insights supporting the industry as a whole."
Industry leaders scheduled to present in Long Beach during Industry Day, June 3, 2022, include:
- DeLorean, CEO, Joost de Vries
- Kia, VP of Sales, Eric Watson
- Shell Recharge Solutions, COO, Tannaz Banisadre
- Archer, CEO, Adam Goldstein
- Aptera, CEO, Chris Anthony
- Charge, Chief Business Officer, Nicole Antakli
- Bosch, General Manager, e-bike Systems, Claudia Wasko
- Ex-Rivian and EV Charging Infrastructure Expert Jason Cortes
- NIU, Director of International Strategy and Corporate Development, Joseph Constanty
- Spark Charge, Founder and CEO, Joshua Aviv
- Earth Rides, Founder, and CEO, Raven Hernandez
- Monday Motorbikes, Co-Founder, and CMO, Josh Rasmussen
- Magnum Bikes, CEO, Yoni Kayman
- Moment Motors, Founder, Marc Davis
- Everatti, Chief Operating Officer, Amit Chandarana
- Monarch Tractor, CEO, Praveen Penmetsa
- Radio Flyer, Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Schlegel
- Solectrac, Chief Innovation Officer, and Chair of the Board, Steve Heckeroth
- PritchardEV, Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Pritchard
- Zu-Go Bike, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Juls Bindi
- JackRabbit Mobility, VP of Marketing, Emily Johnson
- Universal Green Group, CEO, Hemal Doshi
- Edge Energy, President, Founder, and CEO, Greg York
- East Bay Community Energy, Chair, Dianne Martinez
- Former GoPro/Red Bull CMO Paul Crandell
Conference topics slated for discussion are:
- State and national legislation and policies affecting the adoption of EVs
- Creating micro-mobile-friendly cities of the future
- Implementation of charging infrastructure in charging deserts
- Autonomous driving's impact on society
- Range anxiety is still a consumer barrier to adoption
- How new e-mobility companies can stand out in a crowded market
- How to overcome supply-chain constraints
- New battery materials of the EV future
Additional sessions, panels, and speakers will be announced before Industry Day on June 3.
"Exhibiting and speaking at Electrify Expo is critical to advancing the adoption of two-wheel urban mobility," said Joseph Constanty, Director of International Strategy and Corporate Development at NIU Technologies, the world's leading provider of smart, two-wheeled electric vehicles. "I look forward to having a meaningful discussion at the Industry Day around how and why commuters in urban cities can and should transition to more sustainable electric mobility solutions."
Electrify Expo has expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories in Long Beach, CA, on June 3 and Austin, TX, at Circuit of the Americas on November 11, 2022.
2022 Electrify Expo Schedule (*indicates Industry Day)
*June 3 - 5 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Convention Center
July 23 - 24 Seattle Husky Stadium
August 27 -28 New York, Long Island Nassau Coliseum
October 8 - 9 Miami Regatta Park
*November 11 - 13 Austin Circuit of the Americas
To attend or exhibit:
If you are a member of the press, apply for media credentials at: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press
To attend Industry Day, visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day
To exhibit at Electrify Expo, visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration
For group sales, contact: tickets@electrifyexpo.com
About Electrify Expo
Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.
Electrify Expo Media Contact
Mission Control Communications
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrify-expo-industry-day-jun-3-2022-in-long-beach-ca-offers-more-than-20-sessions-featuring-keynotes-panels-and-fireside-chats-from-industry-leaders-and-executives-301538140.html
SOURCE Electrify Expo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.