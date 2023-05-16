Women with a diagnosis incurred 45% more healthcare costs compared to the benchmark.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektra Health, a next-gen digital health platform that empowers women navigating menopause with evidence-based virtual care, education, and peer support, today released their Actuarial Menopause Cost Report.1

