Emotn N1, Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector

Emotn N1, Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector

 By Dangbei

Featuring access to the Netflix library at the press of a button, the N1 delivers a theater-like audio-visual experience with Dolby Audio through dual 5W speakers and a large projection size of up to 120 inches

TUMWATER, Wash., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic smart projector brand, Emotn, a sub-brand of Dangbei, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first and latest Netflix officially licensed projector, the Emotn N1. Packed with native 1080P full HD clarity, 500 ANSI Lumens and a maximum projection size of 120 inches, the Emotn N1 instantly enters the extensive Netflix library after booting and presents its rich content in a crisp, clear and vibrant way. Combined with Dolby Audio and dual 5W speakers, the Emotn N1's excellent picture and sound quality makes viewers feel as if they've stepped inside the movie.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.