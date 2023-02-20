The program will look into historically relevant organizations and female leaders in new episodes...
MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's History Month is to be in the spotlight on an upcoming segment of Empowered, a documentary series hosted by "Sleepless in Seattle" actress Meg Ryan. Empowered is an educational series made to enlighten viewing audiences nationwide. The episode will showcase impactful stories of women who are shaping the world, and those who have led the way in the past. The Empowered developers are collaborating with relevant content providers to secure educational material for the segment.
March 1 kicks off the beginning of Women's History Month – a month dedicated to highlighting the women of the past and today who are changing the world. The month-long celebration commemorates and encourages the study, observance, and celebration of women's crucial role in American history. By putting a spotlight on the contributions women for generations have made to the United States and recognizing the specific achievements women have made in a variety of fields, we can build a brighter future for younger generations.
It's crucial to bring attention to women's achievements, especially for young girls, to expand upon their sense of possibilities. Knowledge of women's strengths and contributions builds respect and nourishes self-esteem, a crucial aspect for children and adults.
Additional information regarding Women's History Month will be explored in the upcoming episode of Empowered. Meg Ryan will serve as the host for the program.
Empowered with Meg Ryan is an informational mini-documentary series program explicitly created for distribution across the U.S. A tenured team of individuals with decades of combined educational media experience develops the show. Empowered has accepted multiple awards for its efforts.
