The program will look into historically relevant organizations and female leaders in new episodes...

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's History Month is to be in the spotlight on an upcoming segment of Empowered, a documentary series hosted by "Sleepless in Seattle" actress Meg Ryan. Empowered is an educational series made to enlighten viewing audiences nationwide. The episode will showcase impactful stories of women who are shaping the world, and those who have led the way in the past. The Empowered developers are collaborating with relevant content providers to secure educational material for the segment.

