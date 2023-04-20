  • Prices rose by 8% annually for the least-expensive one-third of houses; the most-expensive homes lost value for the first time in more than a decade.
  • The recent uptick in inventory hasn't included the least-expensive houses — bottom-tier inventory is up just 1% from last year, compared to a 13% boost for top-tier homes. 

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entry-level home shoppers are dealing with faster-rising prices and more competition than those after more-expensive homes, a new Zillow® analysis finds. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.