New Document Camera Captures all the Detail with 4K Video Clarity to Enhance Lesson Plans and Engage Students

STEVENSON, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (APCE Create IT 2023, Epson Booth #7) – Epson today announced the DC-30 Wireless Document Camera. Feature-packed to make ordinary lessons extraordinary, the new model offers 4K video resolution,1 a 13-megapixel camera and 10x optical zoom and 23x digital to make it easy to display books, experiments, 3D objects, and more with striking detail and clarity. Encouraging collaboration and providing greater flexibility, the wireless design and built-in handle allows teachers and students to move the document camera around the classroom. The new DC-30 document camera will be on display at ACPE Create IT 2023 Conference in Stevenson, Wash. from May 3-5, 2023, at the Epson booth #7 in Platinum Hall. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.