WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC will continue supporting the JSC Engineering, Technology and Science (JETS) II contract at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, as part of the Jacobs team. The 10-year contract begins Oct. 1, 2022 and has a maximum value of approximately $3.9 billion. The team is scheduled to begin contract transition on Aug. 1. Under this new contract, ERC will provide engineering, scientific and technical services in support of NASA's human spaceflight activities, including engineering design, development and sustainment; technology development; and test services, analysis and assessment.

