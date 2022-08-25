The eufy Smart Sock easily slips onto a baby's foot and allows parents to track sleeping patterns and gain better insight into their child's overall sleeping habits.

 By eufy Baby

Best-in-class technology combined with soft fabric design to keep parents informed and babies comfortable

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Baby, an innovative smart appliance brand by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of two smart socks for monitoring babies' sleeping patterns and general wellness - the Smart Sock S340 and S360.

