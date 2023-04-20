Customers can receive a $30 discount if they purchase S220 SoloCam outdoor security camera by May 5

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart home security brand, today launched the S220 SoloCam, a powerful security camera that packs solar charging, 2K resolution, human detection and no monthly storage fees into a compact form factor. Customers who purchase the S220 SoloCam by May 5, 2023 will get a $30 discount off the regular price.

