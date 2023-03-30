SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and EVA Air today finalized an order for five additional 787-9 Dreamliners, a repeat order for Boeing's super-efficient widebody jet. EVA Air's follow-on investment in the 787 will enable the airline to further reduce carbon emissions and sustainably grow its fleet.  

"Our 787 fleet has become the foundation of our carbon-neutral growth strategy and we will continue to leverage this airplane's unrivaled efficiency and performance for many years to come," said Clay Sun, President of EVA Air. "This new order supports our ongoing commitment to operate a more sustainable fleet that will enable us to reduce carbon emissions, while providing our passengers with world-class service."

