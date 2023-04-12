VANCOUVER, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermed and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have announced the launch of ACC Anywhere, a new content hub that provides cardiologists around the world with on-demand access to the latest clinical knowledge. The hub contains original content from five conferences including ACC's 2022 and 2023 Annual Scientific Session, with additional conferences to be added in the future.
Evermed, ACC launch ACC Anywhere, the "Netflix of Cardiology"
- By American College of Cardiology, Evermed
-
- Updated
- 0
ACC Anywhere is a new content hub that provides cardiologists with on-demand access to the latest clinical knowledge.
