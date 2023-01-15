Expanded partner program and installations bring real-time loss prevention to more than half of the world's top 15 retailers

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everseen, the leader in real-time computer vision AI for retailers, today announced an expanded suite of products to address the retail industry's $100 billion global annual shrink problem#_ftn1 [[1]]. The expanded product line delivers end-to-end computer vision AI for retailers#_ftn2 [[2]] from the checkout at the front of the store, through the shop floor, to the back of the store and beyond.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.