Air New Zealand Becomes First National Flag Carrier to Order the Eviation Alice as Part of its Mission to Lead a New Era of Sustainable Flight

ARLINGTON, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Air New Zealand has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 23 aircraft as part of its Mission NextGen Aircraft program. The airline is the first national flag carrier to sign a letter of intent to order as part of its ambitious initiative to lead the roll out of zero-emission airplanes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.