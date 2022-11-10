Sale will Introduce Carbon-Free Flight Technology to Remote Outback Region 

ARLINGTON, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS), an Australian scheduled airline and charter aircraft operator, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 20 all-electric Alice commuter aircraft. The Alice is leading the way towards a new era of carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient electric aviation. Together, these attributes will empower NTAS to sustainably serve its customers in remote areas of Australia through the enhanced provision of point-to-point air transport.

